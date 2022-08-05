Nick Viall: having two bachelors can ruin the “Psyche” of Gabby Windy and Rachel Recchia

Expert opinion. Nick Viall spoke about the double format of the bachelorette party in season 19 and believes that this causes additional drama for Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windy.

“We’ve all been told, ‘They’re not going to pit each other,’ but — and I don’t know if it’s necessarily by design — I think this format fits [itself] for that,” Season 21. The 41-year-old Bachelor exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, August 4. promoting his upcoming appearance on Celebrity Beef.

“They are told that people will come and want to meet them, and they will decide who to fall in love with,” the host of the “Viall Files” podcast continued. “And then when that doesn’t happen and someone goes to the other side, it can really mess up their psyche. I think it’s clearly becoming a different show.”

The 26-year-old pilot and the 31-year-old intensive care nurse have faced their share of turmoil since their “Bachelorette” season premiered last month. During the third week, several contestants told Gabby that they preferred Rachel to her, and Hayden Markowitz, in particular, said that the former cheerleader was “rude in every way.”

The two main characters decided that they would each choose the men they wanted to continue pursuing at this week’s rose ceremony, but that didn’t go as planned either. Several contestants rejected Rachel’s roses, telling her they felt a better connection with Gabby.

The drama continued on Monday, August 1, in the episode when Logan Palmer, who had previously adopted Rachel’s rose, told host Jesse Palmer that he still had feelings for Gabby. The 26-year-old native of California has not yet confessed his conflicting emotions to women.

“I’m hoping for Rachel and Gabby that we’ll see that they both don’t let this rejection get into their heads and focus on what seems like really good connections that seem to be starting to develop,” Nick told Us. “I hope they won’t let it get to them anymore, but rejection can be tough.”

The Wisconsin native added that while he is “not a big fan” of the two-main character format, he would still like to see what happens if there are two male main characters in the show instead.

“I think it would be great to spend a season with two bachelors — just to even the score, so to speak,” he told Us. “I think it’s fair or right to see this dynamic with a couple of men and see how they handle this challenge.”

Ben Higgins, for his part, doesn’t think he can handle the fact that the second bachelor will go on a trip with him. “I think it’s going to be tough,” the 33—year-old Bachelor of Season 20 told us. “I don’t care if it was my best friend. …Maybe I’m very jealous, maybe I’m jealous. You could say everything [related] and it would probably be true, but it would be uncomfortable all the time.”

Although Ben and Nick didn’t have to worry about competing as double bachelors, they will meet face-to-face in an upcoming episode of Celebrity Beef hosted by Joel McHale. The couple will compete in a one-on-one culinary battle, the winner will win a trophy and donate $10,000 to a charity of their choice.

However, in real life, this couple does not have so many metaphorical disputes that could be crushed. “We’re friends with a healthy rivalry,” Ben explained.

Despite their friendly relationship, the show gave Nick a different take on Ben than the one the Bachelor fans saw on TV. “He likes to be a very nice person,” the author joked, “Don’t write happy birthday to your ex.” “I know he has a dark, vindictive side.”

An episode of Nick and Ben’s Celebrity Beef is being broadcast on E! Tuesday, August 9, at 22:00. ET. The Bachelorette party airs on ABC on Mondays at 20:00. ET.

With a report by Cristina Garibaldi