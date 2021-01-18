Nick: ViacomCBS halts streaming services

This weekend, in addition to FOX Play, other platforms ended their activities in Brazil. ViacomCBS has discontinued streaming services for its channels in the country.

Altogether, there are four applications that are no longer available: BET Play, Comedy Central Play, MTV Play and Nickelodeon Play. They aired content on demand from broadcasters, by entering their TV operator’s login.

Now, when accessing the apps page on the Google Play Store, it appears that they are not compatible with your device. Thus, it is no longer allowed to install them on your smartphone.

Despite the end of activities, regular channels can still be accessed via streaming, through proprietary operator platforms, such as NOW Online (Claro TV) and SKY Play, or internet partners, such as UOL Play.

Focus on streaming

Soon after the merger between Viacom and CBS was completed, the company’s focus became the world of streaming. The new company formed by the two began to focus on availability via streaming.

Even with the closure of platforms linked to subscription with operator in Brazil, it maintained availability through independently signed services. Outside the country, it also included broadcasters in plans by other partners, such as YouTube TV and Hulu. The tendency is that similar movements are also made on national soil.

