Nick Sirianni gives a clear idea of Jalen Herts’ temperament

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Herts took a nasty late hit out of bounds during Friday’s preseason game against the New York Jets. But the way Herts handled the situation made his head coach literally shine with praise.

Speaking to the media, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni praised Herts for the way he kept his composure after the blow. Sirianni said that Herts has shown that he is not embarrassed by difficult situations — regardless of the circumstances.

“I think Jalen said it perfectly,” Sirianni said via ProFootballTalk. “He said it perfectly, how did he say it? He said, “I was hit late. They threw the flag. I went on. I’m not tripping.” Well said. Well said.

“And that’s who he is. This is Jalen. It doesn’t matter if he threw an interception or I yell in his face; people in Washington fall from the stands and almost break his leg, he’s pretty cool, and that’s a great quality for a quarterback, because he’ll be cool in the first quarter, he’ll be cool in the second quarter, in the third, fourth. That’s a great quality for a quarterback.”

Jalen Herts led the Philadelphia Eagles to the playoffs in his first year in the starting lineup. He was the driving force behind the Eagles, who had the first offense in the league last year, leading in yards.

Expectations from Hurts, Sirianni and Eagles will be high again this year.

Will Jalen Herts’ temperament be able to play a decisive role in any games this season?