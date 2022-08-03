Nick Saban’s Comment about Alabama’s 2021 Team Goes Viral

During the 2021 college football season, Alabama looked almost unstoppable as the Crimson Tide once again won the title.

Nick Saban and company eventually moved to the Georgia Bulldogs, but overall had a very successful season. However, according to the head coach, the Alabama 2021 team was “rebuilding.”

Yes, Nick Saban actually called the team that hosted the national title game of the college football playoffs a “rebuilding” team. He made a comment this morning.

“Last year was a rebuilding year,” Saban said of his 2021 team at McElroy and Cube in the Morning.

The Crimson Tide dominated the SEC, won a conference title and drafted a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, but Saban seems to think the 2022 Crimson Tide will be even better.

The rest of the college football world should be worried.