Nick Saban says Alabama is “rebuilding” In 2021: Fan Reaction – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World today

That tells you something about the standard in Alabama, when the Tide wins 13 games, the SEC championship, their QB wins the Heisman, and they show up in the national championship game… and this is the year of “perestroika”.

Appearing on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning,” Saban told his former quarterback-turned-radio host, “Last year was a year of recovery.”

Fans reacted to Saban’s comments on social media.

“We got Alabama last year,” Bud Elliott said.

“Translates as ‘The Second Death Star is complete,'” wrote Kegan Reno.

“I would do terrible, unforgivable things for such a restructuring,” the Texas Longhorns account tweeted.

“Lol CFB is in trouble.”

“That’s such an amazing quote,” another replied.

Coach Saban draws the attention of the entire world of college football.