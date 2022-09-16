Nick Saban Reveals 1 Reason Why Alabama Plays Better On the Road

Over the weekend, the Texas Longhorns gave the Alabama Crimson Tide everything they were capable of.

On Saturday afternoon, Steve Sarkisian narrowly defeated his former boss Nick Saban. Unfortunately, the team lost to Alabama with a final score of 20-19.

After spending a few days thinking about the game, Saban understood why his recent teams struggled on the road.

“We used to play better away than at home because there were hated opponents in our team, and when they played away, they were angry at 100,000 people, not just the 11 they played against. He said through Alabama reporter Charlie Potter.

Alabama still has a few big away games left this season, including Arkansas, LSU and Tennessee over the next few weeks.