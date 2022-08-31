Nick Saban gives advice to Brian Kelly at LSU

Nick Saban knows what it takes to coach at LSU.

In five seasons in Baton Rouge, the Baton Rouge head coach led the Tigers to a 48-16 record, including five bowl appearances and a national title in 2003.

At the SEC coaches’ conference call on Wednesday, Saban was asked what advice he could give to new LSU coach Brian Kelly. A 70-year-old man offered a free game, but not too much…

It’s a good job. There are a lot of passionate fans there. The people in Louisiana are wonderful people. They have a great opportunity, a great history, a great tradition. I told him I thought he would do an outstanding job there. …They’ve always had really great staff, and now they have a great coach, not that they haven’t had great coaches in the past.

Kelly comes to Bayou after success at every head coach stop.

He’s the only Notre Dame coach to have six double-digit winning seasons in seven years, and he helped turn Cincinnati into what it is today.

Now Saban and Kelly will fight in one of the toughest rivalries of the Securities and Exchange Commission for years to come.