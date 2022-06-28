Nick Nemiroff is dead: Canadian comedian has died at the age of 32

Nick Nemeroff, who performed at Just for Laughs in Montreal, Canada, and participated in Roast Battle Canada on the CTV Comedy channel, has died. He was 32 years old.

“Nick’s dedication to stand-up comedy is admirable and has produced amazing results. He performed in “Conan” until he was 30 and was featured in several television recordings, the latest of which is “Roast Battle Canada” on CTV,” the family of the late comedian wrote on Instagram on Monday, June 27. “He gained recognition in Canada and the USA, becoming both a “comic comic” and a hit among the crowd, who were fascinated by his unique intonation, labyrinthine equanimity and a fresh look at comedy based on the wrong direction.”

The statement continued: “Infinitely sweet, supportive of others, modest in his many skills and achievements, Nick Nemeroff lived his life doing what he loved, and that’s how he will be remembered. REEF Nick. We love you.”

Nemeroff’s agency, Grand Wave Entertainment, also reacted to his death by tweeting: “We are deeply saddened by the sudden death of Nick Nemeroff. We were so proud to watch Nick grow up to become one of Canada’s most popular and respected comedians.”

According to CBC News, the manager of the Canadian-born Morgan Flood noted that his client “died in his sleep,” but the cause of death is not called.

On the eve of his sudden death, Nemeroff appeared in the show “Conan”, “New Wave of Stand-up” and “Stand-up show with John Dore”. He also released a comedy album titled This Pursuit of Comedy Has Ruined My Life, which was nominated for a Juno Award in 2021.

The System Error star previously reflected on the hard work done in creating the album. “Unfortunately, I love standing up and joking more than anything, and this album is the culmination of me doing it every night for the last seven years,” he told CBC in 2020. “However, I hope most of all that they leave the album thinking that I’m hot for me.”

At that time, Nemeroff talked about his return to Canada from Los Angeles to record the project. “I really love and miss the Toronto comedy scene and knew it was the only place I would ever want to record my first album,” he continued. “Los Angeles and New York will always rule because they have more options, along with ruthlessly working machines, but in terms of comedy quality, Toronto is number one for me.”

Nemerov’s funeral has not been announced. His obituary page, however, asked those who mourned Nemeroff to make a donation to the Planned Parenthood chapter, as it was “one of the last things” the late actor did.