Nick Mohammed Interview: Ted Lasso, Season 3

Ted Lasso is still in the process of filming what may or may not be the last time, but fans are still full of love for the award-winning series in the offseason. The touching comedy managed to find the perfect balance between pleasant, triumphant sports stories and more complex topics involving personal difficulties. One of the biggest stories in the second season was assistant coach Nate Shelley (played by Nick Mohammed), who went from everyone’s favorite to the biggest disappointment.

In fact, one of the biggest cliffhangers in Ted Lasso revolved around Nate and his betrayal of beloved Lasso coach (Jason Sudeikis), using his panic attacks for public benefit before leaving AFC Richmond for his opponents West Ham. Obviously, in the third season, the playing field will look very different, not only for Nate and Ted, but also for their bosses Rupert (Anthony Head) and Rebecca (Hannah Waddington). While waiting for the next season of Ted Lasso, fans can also enjoy Mohammed’s work in his Sky One series “Exploration”, as well as the upcoming films “Maggie Moore” and “Escape from the Chicken Coop: Dawn of Nuggets”.

Screen Rant talked to Mohammed about what Ted Lasso’s writers and producers taught him on his own path as a comedian and writer, what fans can expect from Nate’s story in season 3 and where else we can see his work next year. .

Screen Rant: When we heard that season 3 was the end of Ted Lasso, we plebs were shocked, but I guess it wasn’t such a surprise for you. How early did you find out that the series has an end date, and how did that affect your preparation for Nate’s trajectory?

Nick Mohammed: I’ve known about Nate’s three-season arc for a long time. In fact, that was before seasons 2 and 3 were launched. I distinctly remember sitting with Jason during the filming of [episode 4] of the gala episode of the first season. I remember how he outlined the three-season arc, and especially the w season was something of an Empire. Strikes back.

Yes, I’ve known that for a while. Whether the show itself will be a three-season one, I think, remains to be decided. I’m not really privy to this information.

I am fascinated by how many actors in this series are also writers and producers. How does this affect the atmosphere on the set? And even though you can’t write for Ted Lasso, you’re a writer too. Has your work here influenced your approach to writing?

Nick Mohammed: First of all, it’s a real gift that they are present as screenwriters, creators and directors. There is support in every scene. There are at least one or two creators; always Jason and the director and one of the execs.

Partly because it’s so valuable to them, and it’s their brainchild — so tonal, it’s perfect. What they have created is absolutely wonderful, original and really refreshing. They are literally everywhere in every word of every scene, and it was so helpful for the actor to have these creators and screenwriters on set. You can ask questions, especially because I’m not a fan of football or sports, so some of the things that Nate says or does, you know, I have to double-check what exactly it means, if it’s a strategy or something like that. .

In terms of what I’ve learned from it as a writer, it’s just their amazing ability to serve so many characters so well. Often in British sitcoms — in fact, there are many sitcoms, not just British ones — there is not always a place to give an ensemble of minor characters character development and seasonal arcs. But they absolutely managed to succeed with a lot of people, and they also managed to walk that tightrope, delivering comedy, drama and emotion. This is a real comedy drama. When I write, I write jokes and jokes, but it’s all pretty stupid and superficial. They managed to weave so much depth and so many layers into it, and it’s just wonderful.

Nate has one of the most complete stories, to which there was a very violent reaction on social networks. In the first season, everyone was rooting for the outsider, and in the second season, everyone was moaning because of his terrible choice. Being in the midst of filming season 3, how do you think the audience will react to Nate now?

Nick Mohammed: I can’t say too much because it will reveal some things. But, look, by the way the second season ended, it became clear that we are in the very center of Nate’s story. I think a lot of people would like to see him redeemed because it’s like the nature of the show. But equally there are people who think that — and perhaps rightly — he has crossed the line. His behavior with Keely, his betrayal of Ted, and his departure from Richmond are usually too much.

Maybe he’s a character who won’t get that redemption arch. I’m not giving anything away, but all I’m going to say is another absolute roller coaster.