Nick Lachet and Vanessa Lachet explain how Hawaii became a “home” for their three children

Happiness in Hawaii! Vanessa Lachet and Nick Lachet love island life with their three children.

“I’ve never felt more at home than in Hawaii,” the 41-year-old NCIS Hawai’i star told Us Weekly on Friday, March 11, while promoting her partnership with King’s Hawaiian. “To be honest, I keep telling [Nick] how lucky I am that we are here as a family. I feel like I should be an Air Force guy, traveling all over the world. I’ve never felt at home before.”

The actress, who shares 9-year-old Camden, 7-year-old Brooklyn and 5-year-old Phoenix with her 48-year-old co-host Love Is Blind, noted that she still has to “pinch” herself.

“Last night there was [one of our sons’] soccer practice, and I thought:”Mountains surround us,” the former Total Request Live host said. “That’s fine. The kids are, like, playing.”

Vanessa went on to admit that the “only drawback” of living in Hawaii is waking up early for her “sports nuts” children’s games.

The family of five moved to the island in 2021, but King’s Hawaiian sweet buns have always “been a constant in Lache’s house,” Vanessa told us.

“We have three children, for us it’s such a light snack, food [and] treats,” explained the former queen of the competition. “We go to the store, take a whole bag, divide it and let the children go to the city. What we started doing was to have a weekly tradition where I make sliders, and Nick had to participate in it. It was one of the first things that worried him [in the kitchen] because he usually goes outside and cooks burgers on the grill. He’s not the cook in the family. …But he got on the sliders.”

The couple, who married in July 2011 in the British Virgin Islands, compete in the cooking show Slider Sunday Showdown on Thursday, March 31, where the winner chooses a charity to receive a $25,000 donation from King’s Hawaiian.

Vanessa, who said that she “cooks everything” and Nick does “all the cleaning”, will make a slider collider and donate to No Kid Hungry if she wins. Nick, for his part, chose Big Brothers Big Sisters from New York if his Slider Smasher comes out on top. The duet contest will be broadcast on Instagram Live at 19:00. ET.