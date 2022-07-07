Nick Kroll Had an Allergic Reaction On Vacation, And The Photos Are All Kinds of Yikes

Actor and comedian Nick Kroll has been building his voice-over career for many years and is starring in the popular Netflix animated series “Big Mouth”, as well as in its star-studded spin-off “Frames”. This obviously doesn’t mean he’s stopped all live performances, and Kroll almost looked like he’d developed a new Kroll Show character when sharing photos of an allergic reaction he experienced while on vacation.

Nick Kroll took to Instagram to share photos from his recent vacation, but as mentioned above, fans weren’t privy to the many gorgeous landscapes, water views, or other tourist-oriented visuals. Instead, Kroll offered a couple of very uncomfortable photos showing how swollen his face was.

I can’t imagine that tons of famous artists would be quick to share photos like this, but Nick Kroll never hesitated before having some self-deprecating fun anyway. At least in the first photo he is wearing a suitable hat for a vacation, not a big diaper or something like that. I mean, unless his vacation accidentally took place in a place where large diapers are part of the mandatory dress code.

Nick Kroll seems to be in the doctor’s office for his second photo, in which he looks a little worse, although it may just be because of his stupid face. A face that several people in the comments —for example, comedian and former Disney star Joey Bragg—compared to the face of director Judd Apatow. Other comedians being compared to the face of Nick Kroll’s allergic reaction were Bert Kreischer and Jeff Ross, and recent headline creator Bem Margera was also involved in the conversation.

Among all the humorous comments were the reactions of other people from the world of comedy and not only, for example, listed below.

Seth Rogen: Oh, noooo. Chelsea Handler: I feel like this is a very Jewish vacation. Alison Brie: Noooo!! Emily V. Gordon: Nick!!! Who the hell offended you? Amy Sedaris: I like what you’re showing us. You’re so funny. Cynthia Erivo: OH, NO!!! Jonah Ray: Ugh! Feel better, man. Also, quickly turn this into a character. Sam Huntington: Buddy. Blia. You look like pre-baked focaccia.

Nick Kroll’s former “League” co-stars Paul Scheer and Steve Rannazzisi have also joined, among many others. We hope things went well for Kroll after all this, given that he later revealed that he was moving forward with a previously rescheduled TikTok Live event where he and others would be hosting a live reading at the HR department episode table. Expect the above photos to appear at some point.

Despite the fact that fans adore Nick Kroll for his comedic roles — many of which can be viewed right now — his next big project will be in a completely different genre. He will play one of the main roles in the thriller “Don’t worry, Darling” together with Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde (who is also the director), Chris Pine, Harry Styles and others. Other comedy stars like Timothy Simons and Kate Berlant are also in the mix so that no one thinks Kroll is alone in this regard.

Big Mouth and Human Resources are available for streaming to anyone with a Netflix subscription.