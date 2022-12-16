Nick Kroll Explains Why He Wants to “Rewrite” The Fairy Tale After Harry Styles Kissed Him at The Premiere of “Don’t Worry, Darling”

When the premiere of the film “Don’t Worry, Darling” took place at the Venice Film Festival, all attention was focused on the cast and the widely publicized alleged feud between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh. A lot has happened or is supposed to have happened, for example, the sleep gate (which Chis Pine denied, and Harry Styles performed at the concert), and Florence Pugh, who missed the press conference, among other things. One really funny thing that really happened was Harry Styles kissing Nick Kroll after the show, and now Kroll is talking about this experience and how he would like this story to replace one iconic fairy tale.

In an article for EW dedicated to Harry Styles, who had a very successful year, Kroll wrote about the singer-actor and his successes. The co-creator of “Big Mouth” praised the ability of his colleague in the film “Don’t worry, darling” to cope with all the attention he receives, “cool and graceful”, as well as his ability to perform. He also cheekily talked about the kiss they shared at the Venice Film Festival, writing:

I want to rewrite the story where Prince Charming kisses a frog. I’m a frog, and I’m becoming a frog with a little crown on top of my head. It was one of the most surreal moments of my life. It wasn’t planned. We kiss in the first scene of “Don’t Worry, Honey,” but no one saw it, so it just turned out that Harry Styles grabbed me for no reason and kissed me. Whatever I have done in my life, it will probably go down in my obituary: “father, comedian, creator, and also the one Harry Styles kissed.” I have to say, I’m not mad about it. This is his strength.

Admittedly, it would be quite fun if Kroll could somehow change the story of the Princess and the frog to be about him and Harry Styles at the Venice Film Festival. I could totally see it! Stiles is like a princess, Kroll is like a frog who will turn into a handsome prince, that would be amazing. Based on the kiss at the festival, it’s clear that these two have the chemistry to pull it off, as you can see for yourself here:

Harry Styles kisses Nick Kroll during the standing ovation for #DontWorryDarling. #Venezia79 pic.twitter.com/xqVPtOjwFT — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) September 5, 2022

The comedian also noted that because of this kiss, he became “much cooler” with his nieces and nieces. Along with the fact that he has become cooler among young people, I also don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that Kroll managed to realize the dreams of many when he kissed one of the biggest pop stars on the planet.

Kroll also admired that Styles “doesn’t take himself or any of this too seriously” and it was a pleasure to work with him.

As for the general attention to the film, one of the creators of the HR department explained that he first learned about the drama “Don’t Worry, Dear” in Venice, and since then he has had a good sense of humor about the drama, making jokes about saliva. -gates among other moments of drama.

So while there’s a lot of talk about Harry Styles’ personal life, between him and Olive Wilde canceling it and rumors that he’s hanging out with Kendall Jenner. One thing we know for sure: he kissed Nick Kroll at the Venice Film Festival, and both he and the audience liked it.

Although you unfortunately can’t see Kroll and Stiles kiss in “Don’t Worry, Honey,” you can still watch one of the most talked-about films of 2022 with an HBO Max subscription.