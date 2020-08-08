Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra introduce new member …

Nick and Priyanka shared their new family portrait. The Jonas family continues to grow, after Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcomed their first daughter, Nick and Priyanka also showed the new member of their family.

Before thinking about having children, Nick and Priyanka have started their household by giving love to their pets, but recently the couple adopted a third dog, which will be named Panda.

Both Priyanka and Nick shared a family photo where they look happy with their three puppies, who appear to be extremely loving. Pri also added a message welcoming Panda and noting that they had adopted him for a few weeks.

However, something looks a little strange in the photo, so Priyanka anticipated future comments and said that because her smallest pet was not there at the time of the photo they decided to find a way to add it.

A short time later, they also shared a video of how Panda has fun with Gino, his largest dog. Now Diana, Gino and Panda have their own Instagram accounts and you can follow them as @diariesofdiana, @ginothegerman and @pandathepunk respectively.



