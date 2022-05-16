Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are seen for the first time since it became clear that the baby of Malta spent several months in the intensive care unit: photo

Newborn parents deserve a Sunday holiday! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas were spotted during their first outing after it was revealed that their baby had spent several months in the neonatal Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

On Sunday, May 15, in Los Angeles, the 29-year-old singer Jealous was playing softball. The 39-year-old Quantico graduate was cheering on her man and his Happy Valley team from the sidelines.

Nick was wearing his white and red uniform, and Priyanka was wearing a multicolored shirt over a white T-shirt and denim shorts. When the Matrix Resurrections star wasn’t stealing kisses on the sidelines, she was hanging out with brother-in-law Joe Jonas and his pregnant wife Sophie Turner, who were there to support Nick with daughter Willa, 22 months, in tow. .

The next day, the “Jumanji: A New Level” star was in New York on the “Today” program, where he told hosts Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly that “life is wonderful” after he became a father. He added: “She is a gift and we are so happy that she has come home.”

“Jonas’ family continues to grow… There are a lot of girls there,” Nick said with a laugh on Monday, May 16. — My parents are delighted. Grandparents of four beautiful granddaughters.”

In addition to Nick’s daughter Malti and Joe’s daughter Willa, Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle Jonas have daughters Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5.

The “Dancing with Myself” judge and his wife came out a week after the couple spoke about baby Malti’s struggle for survival.

“On this Mother’s Day, we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the roller coaster we’ve been on, which we now know so many people have experienced,” Priyanka wrote on Instagram on May 8. “After 100 years. Plus days in the intensive care unit, our little girl is finally home. The path of each family is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and although our few months were difficult, in retrospect it becomes quite clear how valuable and perfect each moment is.”

The couple welcomed their daughter from a surrogate mother in January. Three months later it became known that the newborn was named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

“The last few months have been heartbreaking, but both parents have not lost hope and remained optimistic.”

The newly minted parents “can’t wait to pamper Malty and start a new chapter of their lives as parents,” the insider added, noting that the child “definitely brought Nick and Priyanka closer together.”

The source continued, noting that their girl’s health is improving: “From now on, their daughter will just get stronger. She is very well cared for. Priyanka never wants to leave her! She’s already a wonderful mother.”

Scroll down to see pictures of Nick and Priyanka’s baseball game:

Dad and Mom

The stars, who got married in December 2018, became parents for the first time in January.

Love before the game

The Malibu Lifeguard star held her husband’s hand before a softball game.

baseball wife

Priyanka had a cooler, which made it clear that she was stuck on all the serves.

Well-deserved rest

The couple can finally let off steam after looking forward to Malti’s discharge from the hospital.

whisk

Nick walked up to the plate while his family cheered him on from the stands. Supportive daughter-in-law

Sophie, pregnant with her second child, was in the crowd to support Nick’s team.

Fraternal support

Joe was present with his wife and daughter Willa (not in the photo).

In pursuit of happiness

Nick and Priyanka seem to have had a nice outing a week after they announced that Malti is safe and sound at home.