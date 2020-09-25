Nick Fury will have his own series on Disney +

According to a Variety report, Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his role as Nick Fury, but now in a Disney + series.

Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his role as Nick Fury in the Marvel Universe, but now in an original Disney Plus series, Variety reports. The source points out that while the narrative details are kept secret, it is a fact that the aforementioned actor will play the famous director of S.H.I.E.L.D.

On the other hand, Kyle Bradstreet, who has participated in series such as Mr. Robot and Cooper, will be the scriptwriter and executive producer. Of course, Marvel Studios will be responsible for producing the content. However, it seems that the project is still in an early stage of development, so surely other superhero series will see the light first.

Samuel L. Jackson is one of the best known faces in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, he is one of the few actors who have stayed aboard the hit universe since its inception, as Nick Fury appeared on the Iron Man post-credit scene in 2008. From then on, he became a linchpin in future films. , even being responsible for training the Avengers.

It will be interesting to know if the Nick Fury series will be set in the present or if they will offer a deeper look at the character’s past. One of the main novelties of Captain Marvel is that it allowed us to see Fury as a young man; It was one of the elements that fans liked the most. It is a fact that the agent lived endless experiences before facing more dangerous enemies, as is the case with Thanos. The Mad Titan managed to disappear him along with half the universe.

The last time we saw Nick Fury was at the moving funeral of Tony Stark (Iron Man), who sacrificed his life to defeat Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. So, we have to wait for a confirmation from Disney and Marvel Studios. Remember that the production house is currently working on multiple exclusive series for Disney Plus. Among them are WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight.



