Nick Fury to have his own series with Samuel L. Jackson

The famous actor will take his famous character to a new series as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe; for the moment without details of the plot.

Nick Fury, the famous Marvel character played by the famous actor Samuel L. Jackson and who was the brain behind the Avengers initiative in the MCU, will have his own series on Disney + as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe itself. This has been exclusively confirmed by the Variety medium, announcing a new project that joins the rest of the already known series such as She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Loki or those closest to their premiere on said platform such as Scarlet Witch and Vision or Falcon and the Winter Soldier, among others.

Samuel L. Jackson Returns as Nick Fury

At the moment no details about the plot of this new Marvel series have transpired, although plots like those of the Skrulls already sound, already seen in Captain Marvel – perhaps as a prologue to a possible adaptation of the Secret Invasion arc? – or as part of the SWORD project, the government organization that is in charge of surveillance of the Earth from space and that could already be guessed in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Be that as it may, actor Samuel L. Jackson returns again in his famous role as Nick Fury; For now, Jackson’s only appearance in a Marvel series was in the long-ago first season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., dropping some kind of connection between universes, although it was never heard of again. All in all, this new project guarantees the actor’s continuity for one more time as part of the UCM after his already commented post-credit scene of the last Spider-Man, since nothing is known about his possible return in Phase 4 films, such as we know, delayed until 2021 by the global coronavirus crisis.



