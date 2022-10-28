Nick Cave Says Kanye West’s anti-Semitism Is “Deeply Disappointing”

Nick Cave has discussed Kanye West’s recent anti-Semitic comments, calling them “deeply disappointing” and “shameful.”

In recent weeks, the rapper, now called Ye, has made several comments that have been widely condemned as anti-Semitic. E denies that these were racist statements.

Although the rapper and producer refused to acknowledge the existence of the term “anti-Semitism” because he claims it is “not true,” he has since offered something like an “apology” to those he offended with his comments.

Last night (October 27) Cave spoke at London’s Southbank Center during a Q&A with journalist Sean O’Hagan about their new book “Faith, Hope and Slaughter” as part of the London Literary Festival.

At the end of the conversation, Cave and O’Hagan offered one question from the crowd, and a fan asked about the concept of separating the musician’s art from the conflicting aspects of their personalities.

Cave began his answer with a reference to Morrissey, whom the viewer mentioned in his question. The singer said: “I think Morrissey has done a great job: he has written some of the most beautiful songs of my generation, [but] he has views that I find unacceptable.

“I think it’s a personal choice. It annoys me that smug people seem to [have] a kind of superiority,” he added.

Turning to the recent controversy surrounding Kanye, Cave called his anti-Semitic remarks “shameful” and “deeply disappointing.”

“Kanye is making anti—Semitic remarks at the moment,” he said. “Kanye for me, oddly enough, is, in my opinion, the greatest artist of our generation. I love his music. “Yeezus” and those gospel records… these gospel records are like nothing I’ve ever heard before.

“But for me, for him to put forward these anti-Semitic cliches, I personally consider it shameful. Does this person need to descend from such great heights to such tiresome shit that we have heard so often and so often? It deeply disappoints me, and for a while it may be difficult for me personally to listen to Kanye’s record, but at the same time I appreciate the result more, on some level.”

Cave added: “Ultimately, I appreciate the result more, and I know that over time I will be able to overcome this and just feel free to listen to Kanye’s music again. That he won’t forever be trapped in the worst aspect of his character, and the music he makes is a journey away from the worst aspect of his character, just like all of our music.”

Earlier this week, Adidas terminated its cooperation with West because of his anti-Semitic comments. As a result, the rapper’s fortune dropped from $2 billion to $400 million, and then he claimed that he lost $2 billion in one day.

West is also no longer signed to the record label Def Jam, while TJ Maxx and Foot Locker have now severed ties with West, who was also escorted from the Skechers headquarters in Manhattan Beach, California, on Wednesday morning (October 26) after he paid a surprise visit.

Many artists, celebrities, politicians and organizations have publicly condemned West for his recent statements, including Jack Antonoff, John Legend and David Schwimmer.