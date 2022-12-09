Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys Is Accused of Raping a 17-year-old Female Fan in 2001.

Content Warning: This story contains a discussion and description of sexual assault allegations.

Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter was sued for allegedly raping a 17-year-old female fan during his tour bus in 2001.

Shannon “Shay” Ruth, who is now 39 years old, filed a civil lawsuit against the 42-year-old singer in a Nevada court yesterday (Thursday, December 8), Billboard reports.

The woman said she had waited more than 20 years to press charges because she was afraid of retribution.

In the suit, she said Carter picked her out of a group of female fans looking for autographs after a Backstreet Boys performance in Tacoma, Washington. The alleged victim claimed that he then took her to the bus, gave her an alcoholic drink, which he is said to have called “VIP juice,” and repeatedly assaulted her.

Ruth’s lawyers wrote in the complaint: “He told the plaintiff that she would go to jail if she told anyone about what happened between them.

“He said he was Nick Carter and that he had the power to do it. Because of his various threats, the plaintiff did not report Carter’s crimes for many years.”

According to the lawsuit, Ruth contracted the sexually transmitted human papillomavirus (HPV) as a result of the alleged attack.

The lawsuit was also filed on behalf of three other unidentified accusers who allegedly suffered similar assaults by Carter between 2003 and 2006. It is alleged that all three of these women were given alcohol before they were forced to have sex with the singer.

One of these three accusers was allegedly at that time as minor as Ruth.

Carter’s attorney, Michael Holtz, denied the allegations in a statement provided to Billboard.

“This statement about an incident that allegedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally unfounded, but also completely untrue,” he said.

“Unfortunately, for several years now, Ms. Root has been manipulated into making false accusations against Nick, and these accusations have changed repeatedly and significantly over time.”

Holtz added: “No one should be deceived by a press move organized by an opportunistic lawyer – there is nothing in this statement, and we have no doubt that the courts will quickly understand this.”

The lawsuit alleges that Carter took Ruth to the bathroom and demanded that she have oral sex with him after she drank her alcoholic drink. “Alone and under pressure, the plaintiff reluctantly fulfilled his claim,” it says. “The plaintiff cried during the trial.”

It is alleged that the singer then took Ruth to another room of the tour bus, “threw the plaintiff on the bed and began to sit on her.”

She claimed she “begged him to stop” and tried to leave, but claimed that “every time she said no and tried to get up, Carter got angry and pushed her harder.”

After the attack, Carter allegedly grabbed Ruth, called her a “retarded little bitch” and said no one would believe her if she spoke. According to the complaint, the alleged victim has autism and cerebral palsy.

Back in 2017, Nick Carter denied a rape accusation by former Dream singer Melissa Schuman, calling himself “shocked and saddened” by this accusation and stating that, in his opinion, their sexual contact was “consensual.”

Later, Schuman confirmed that she had filed a police report on the singer.

To get help, advice or more information about sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the USA, visit RAINN.