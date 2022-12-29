Introducing Nick Cannon’s 12th child to the world was emotional as he and Alyssa Scott welcomed their second child together — a daughter named Halo Marie — just nine days after celebrating the anniversary of 5-month-old Zen’s death in 2021. Baby Zen seemed to be in both parents’ thoughts about Halo’s arrival on December 14th, as Scott said she knew he was “watching down on us” and paid tribute to him in several social media posts announcing the arrival of Cannon’s latest offspring.

Halo Marie Cannon is Nick Cannon’s fifth child born in 2022 and his 12th child overall, and the new parents seemed overwhelmed with emotion in the video Alyssa Scott shared on Instagram about their daughter’s birth. She felt that Zen was with them every step of the way when she signed the video:

December 14, 2022. Our life has changed forever ❤️ Zen is in my every breath. I know his spirit was in the room with us that morning. I know he’s watching us from top to bottom, he shows me signs every day. I will keep this memory forever. I will remember the sound of Nick’s voice saying “it’s a girl,” and the expression of everything we’ve been through flashed across his face. I will remember the sound of her screaming with her first breath and the feeling of her heartbeat next to mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you, Halo Marie Cannon! 🤍

The video she shared showed the aforementioned moment when Nick Cannon announced that they had a baby girl, as well as the first cries of the newborn. Alyssa Scott, who is also the mother of 4-year-old Zila from other relationships, also shared a cute photo of the new addition to the family on Instagram:

In 2022 alone, Nick Cannon had five children. Legendary love was born to Bre Tiesi in June; Onyx Ice and Rise Messiah were born in September to Lanisha Cole and Brittany Bell, respectively; and Abby De La Rosa had Beautiful Zeppelin in November.