Nick Cannon salutes Elon Musk after he quietly greeted the twins: “Right with you, my brother!”

On the same page! After Elon Musk apparently confirmed that he had a pair of twins from Siobhan Zilis, Nick Cannon shared his congratulations for the proud parents.

Elon Musk’s Family Guide: Meet his children and their Mothers

“I am doing everything possible to help cope with the crisis of population shortage,” the 51—year-old CEO of Tesla wrote on Thursday, July 7, a few hours after it became known that he and the 36-year-old head of Neuralink have twins in common. “The fall in the birth rate is the greatest danger facing civilization. Mark my words, they are, unfortunately, correct. …I hope you have big families, and congratulations to those who already have them!”

41-year-old star Drumline, who is himself a father of seven children, agreed with Musk’s message, tweeting: “Right with you, my brother! ✊🏽”

Nick Cannon’s family: Meet his children and their mothers

Cannon, who is currently expecting baby #8 from Bre Tiesi, became a father for the first time in 2011 when his ex-wife Mariah Carey gave birth to twins Moroccan and Monroe, who are now 11 years old. 15 months with Brittany Bell and twins Zion and Zillion, both 11 months with Abby De La Rosa. The Masked Singer’s host welcomed son Zen with Alyssa Scott later that June, but the infant tragically died almost seven months later from a brain tumor.

“Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably busy all day with my kids, more often than the average adult might be,” Cannon told Men’s Health in an interview published last month. “If I am not physically in the same city with my children, I talk to them before they go to school, via FaceTime and so on. And then when I am [in the same city, I] take my children to school, for example, I definitely pick them up.”

At that time , he continued: “I participate in everything from coaching to guitar lessons with my daughter every week. … I have seen how people believe that traditional household works, and [nevertheless] there is a lot of toxicity in this environment. It’s not about what society thinks is right. What makes it right for you? What brings you happiness? What allows you to get joy and how do you define a family? We all define family differently.”

Famous parents with the biggest broods

The founder of Space X, for his part, is now the father of 10 children after welcoming his 8-month-old twins with Zilis in November 2021. Musk is also one of the parents of twins Vivian and Griffin, both 18, and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian, all 16, with ex-wife Justine Wilson. Musk and Wilson, 49, also shared a deceased son, Nevada, before the newborn died of sudden infant death syndrome at the age of 10 weeks. The businessman also has a son X AE A-XII, 2 years old, and a daughter Exa Dark Siderel, 7 months, from musician Grimes. (Exa was born to a surrogate mother in December 2021, a month after Zilis gave birth to her children.)

“I love all my children so much,” the South African native tweeted on June 19, referring to his large offspring.