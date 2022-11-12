Nick Cannon officially welcomed Baby #11, look how he celebrated it

The Cannon family is growing (again).

Nick Cannon announced the birth of his baby and newborn Abby De La Rosa via an Instagram post. The star said that he and his partner had a baby girl, whom they named Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, and that she was born on Friday, November 11. expressing great love for the mother of her latest baby:

Mom @hiabbydelarosa, thanks to you EVERYTHING looks so easy and at ease, but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, hard efforts and selfless love that you give to our children and me. It is a great honor to have such a Loving and Spiritually minded Mother. Your resilience and strength will not go unnoticed. Watching you smile through the madness of the world and my constant madness is so impressive. Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of support, kindness and inspiration.

This is the couple’s third child, as they also have 15-month-old twins Zion and Zillion. The Masked Singer presenter’s post also contained a photo of himself, his partner and their daughter. You can check out the post for yourself below:

Abby De La Rosa also celebrated the birth of a child with a post on the social network. The DJ posted a photo in her Instagram stories in which she cradles a young Beauty. And judging by the photo, she is already in love with her little girl. Take a look at the cute picture:

Some probably still can’t believe how many children the artist has at the moment. In addition to his three with Abby De La Rosa (who joked about her big family), he also has 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also has a 5-year-old son Golden Sagon, 7-week-old Rise Messiah and 22-month-old Powerful Queen from model Brittany Bell. There are also daughters Legendary Love and Onyx Ice Cole, whose mothers are Brae Tizi and Lanisha Cole, respectively. He and Alyssa Scott also shared Zen, who tragically died at five months due to brain cancer.

One can’t help but wonder how Nick Cannon finds time for all his children. Earlier this year, Cannon realized how involved he is in the lives of his children. He claimed that he “probably engages my children all day, more often than the average adult can be.” He also stated that he keeps in touch with his children and participates in extracurricular activities. At the same time, it’s amazing that Cannon finds time even for training.

Many people probably have thoughts about how much Nick Cannon’s family has grown lately. However, at least we can say that in this recent post he looks like a proud dad. All we can do is wish him good luck with his newborn daughter and with his possible second child with Alyssa Scott.