Nick Cannon details how his extended family works: “It’s not about what society thinks is right”

Working dad! Nick Cannon described in detail all the subtleties of his large family and defended himself against critics who believe that he is not a practical parent.

“Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably busy throughout my kids’ day, more often than the average adult can be,” the 41—year-old Masked Singer host said in an interview with Men’s Health published on Friday, June 3. “If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I talk to them before they go to school, via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I] take my children to school, for example, I definitely pick them up.”

The California native is currently expecting baby #8, his first child with pregnant model Bre Tiesi. The Wild ‘N Out star already shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, son Golden, 5, and daughter Powerful, 15 months, with Brittany Bell and twins Zion and Zillion, 11 months, with Abby De La. Rose. His and Alyssa Scott’s son, Zen, died in December 2021 at the age of 5 months.

Despite his busy work schedule, Cannon still finds time to participate in the lives of all his children as much as possible. “All these things to make sure [I’m there] for all extracurricular activities,” he explained. “I participate in everything from coaching to guitar lessons with my daughter every week.”

The “Drumline” actor admitted that his family situation is somewhat unusual, adding that this setup works for him — perhaps better than in a more “traditional” family.

“I’ve seen people believe that traditional housework works, and [yet] there’s a lot of toxicity in this environment,” he said. “It’s not about what society thinks is right. What makes it right for you? What brings you happiness? What allows you to get joy and how do you define a family? We all define family differently.”

Cannon revealed last month that he might be ready to stop expanding his family in the near future. “I’ve already gone for a vasectomy consultation,” he told E! in a May interview. Daily pop music news. “I’m not going to completely populate the Earth, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care of and loving all the children I have now.”

The All That graduate said he wasn’t necessarily going to have eight children from five different mothers, but he’s still happy with how things turned out.

“I don’t know if I would have designed it that way,” Cannon said of his brood. “But it’s one of those things when you’re blessed with the gifts of children—and, as we all know, I’ve been through a lot—I find solace. I find peace in my children and find purpose.”