Nick Cannon And Brittany Bell Are Expecting Baby #3 Together: “Time Stopped And It Happened”

Another cutie for Nick Cannon! The actor and Brittany Bell are preparing to replenish their family again.

“Time stopped and it happened,” Cannon, 41, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, August 24, sharing footage from his pregnancy photo shoot with 34-year-old Bell. He also added the hashtags “Sunshine” and “SonRISE” to his message.

The masked lead singer and Bell are already proud parents of five-year-old son Golden and 19-month-old daughter Powerful. The couple’s newest child, their third together, will be Cannon’s confirmed ninth child.

In June, the All That graduate revealed during an episode of the “Angela Yee’s Lip Service” podcast that he would be welcoming more children in 2022, saying, “The Stork is on its way.”

At first, the California native was hesitant to reveal details, stating: “If I just gave you the number right now, it would deprive you of all the fun,” but eventually admitted that presenter Nichelle Turner “would be a safe bet on three [more children] in 2022.”

The Drumline star, who welcomed three babies in 2021, then added that she hopes to beat her previous record. “If you thought there were a lot of kids last year,” he joked.

Last month, Wild N’ Out host and model Bre Tiesi had their first child, son Legendari, who became Cannon’s eighth child.

“He’s great,” Tiesi, 30, said in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in April about Cannon becoming a father. “I can hear him talking on the phone [with the children]. I hear stories. I’ve heard a lot about children and I know him very well. [I was able to] observe his upbringing and [see] his patience and… his insight and the way he explains things. He’s just a very caring, loving person. Very constructive.”

Cannon also has twin boys, Zion Mixolidian and Zillion Hare, from Abby De La Rosa. Earlier in May, the DJ announced that she was pregnant again, but did not disclose who her father was.

A month after the twins were born, Cannon gave birth to son Zen by Alyssa Scott in July 2021. Unfortunately, the baby died in December of the same year after he was diagnosed with brain cancer. The actor also has 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Last month, the comedian revealed on an episode of the podcast “The Hottee Talk Show” that 52-year-old Carey will always be one of his biggest sweethearts. “Probably because I am a real romantic, I sincerely believe in love and allow love capsules to be where they lie,” he shared. “I’m not a timeline, man. I will never have a love like Mariah’s.”

Cannon has aggressively defended his paternity decisions, telling Men’s Health in June that he is more “involved during my kids’ day more often than the average adult.”

“If I am not physically in the same city with my children, I talk to them before they go to school, via FaceTime and so on. And then when I’m [in the same city, I] take my kids to school, for example, make sure I pick them up,” he explained. “I participate in everything from coaching to guitar lessons with my daughter every week.”