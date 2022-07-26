Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi welcomed their baby and shared a full video of the birth

Nick Cannon had his eighth child. He and Bre Tizi welcomed their son at 1:28 a.m. on June 28, and the proud new parents shared their entire birthing experience with an 11-minute video.

A boy named Legendary Love Cannon was born weighing 8 pounds 10 ounces and 21 inches long. Bree Teezy decided to have a non-drug home birth, and Nick Cannon, along with a midwife, were present to observe her during the process. You can watch her full path of labor and delivery in the video below, but keep in mind, since the model included a trigger warning, as “a lot of screaming and a little graphics.”

The legendary Love Cannon is the eighth child born to TV presenter Nick Cannon, and Bra Teezy does not hide that she was criticized for their unconventional situation. There are rumors that the former talk show host will have at least one more this year, as Abby De La Rosa, who shares twins with The Masked Singer host, is pregnant.

Congratulations to Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi on their new set of joy!

