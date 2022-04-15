Nick and Vanessa Lasche say that therapy helped them stop looking at each other’s phones: “You need to trust this person”

We learn to trust each other. Before Nick Lachet and Vanessa Lachet found their happy lives, they had their own struggle.

The 41-year-old star of “NCIS: Hawaii” admitted during the reunion of the first season of “Ultimatum” that she has “mixed feelings” about the fact that participant April Marie was looking through the phone of boyfriend Jake Cunningham. “There was a time in my life when I did this,” she recalls, shocking her 48—year-old husband.

“You did it too! I’m really surprised that you found out my password, [which] was good,” Vanessa, who married the 98 Degrees musician in July 2011, said during a special reality show that aired on Wednesday, April 13.

“I remember when we went to the therapist and she said, ‘If you’re all digging into each other’s phones, you shouldn’t be together,'” Vanessa added. “I thought: “You’re right. I need to trust this person, and he needs to trust me.”

The former Total Request Live host and Masked Singer alumnus started dating in 2007 after breaking up with ex-wife Jessica Simpson. (The fashion designer, for her part, eventually married Eric Johnson in July 2014, with whom she has daughters Maxwell, 9, and Birdie, 3, and son Ace, 8.)

“He was literally in a very public marriage and a very public divorce, and I had to go through it all very publicly, and it was very hard for us,” Vanessa recalled of her early courtship of Nick during the April 6 episode. from the Ultimatum. “Only at the moment when he said: “I’ll let it go,” and I said: “I’m going to let it go,” and we really dedicated ourselves to each other. We were literally falling deeper and harder than we ever could.”

The hosts of the show “Love is Blind” lead six married couples who are experiencing a turning point in their relationship. After one person in each couple issued an ultimatum, they began a “trial” marriage with one of their new colleagues. By the end of the three-week experience, each participant had to decide whether to reunite with their original partner or move on to someone new.

The couple, who have sons Camden, 9, and Phoenix, 5, and daughter Brooklyn, 7, understand the premise of the Ultimatum all too well after they briefly broke up in 2009 before their eventual reconciliation and wedding. Since then, Nick and Vanessa have been openly talking about their “happy” life in a family of five.

The first season of Ultimatum is already streaming on Netflix. It has already been renewed for a second season.