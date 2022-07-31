Nice Guys: Why Morrie didn’t get his share of the heist (but Henry did)

The Lufthansa robbery is one of the most important moments in Martin Scorsese’s Nice Guys, and this event caused many deaths and conflicts among the crew, including with Morrie, who did not receive his share of the robbery — however, he deserved it more than Henry, and the latter received his money without problems. Although Martin Scorsese has explored different genres in his career as a director, he is best known for his gangster films, and one of the best (and his best film overall) is considered “Nice Guys”.

Released in 1990 and based on the book “Smart Guy” by Nicholas Pileggi, “Nice Guys” follows mafia accomplice Henry Hill (Ray Liotta) when he was a teenager running errands for Paul Cicero (Paul Sorvino) and his team in his Brooklyn neighborhood, before his full involvement in the Lucchese crime clan and his decision to go against them and become an FBI informant. During his time in the mafia, Henry met some of the biggest names in the mafia, such as Jimmy “Gent” Conway (Robert De Niro) and Tommy DeVito (Joe Pesci), and he was implicated in some major crimes, the biggest one being the Lufthansa heist in 1978.

Both in real life and in The Nice Guys, Jimmy Conway (Jimmy Burke in real life) is considered the mastermind of the Lufthansa heist, but such a large and carefully planned robbery would never have happened without the help of many others. Among those who participated in the robbery, Morrie Kessler (Chuck Lowe), the only one who did not receive his share of the money, although he deserved it more than Henry, since without him the robbery would not have taken place. possible.

Morrie deserved to be involved in the Nice Guys heist more than Henry

The Lufthansa heist was possible with the help of an insider, but the reason they knew Lufthansa delivered the currency to their cargo terminal is because Morrie (Martin Krugman in real life) told Henry about it. Henry mentions in “Nice Guys” that Morrie staged the robbery in a scene where he explains who is on the Lufthansa team and their roles in it, showing how Morrie pushed Jimmy to do it and asked for some of his money up front simply because he was the one. who made the robbery possible. The money each crew member was supposed to receive depended on their role in the robbery, and although the robbery mostly went according to plan (Parnell “Stacks” Edward was unable to get rid of the van, which led to the FBI targeting Jimmy as the main character). suspect), this provoked a series of murders in the team.

Everyone got their share of the money except Morrie, who kept asking and bothering Jimmy about it, and that’s what eventually led to his murder. The reason Morrie never got his share of the money from the Lufthansa heist is because he owed Jimmy money, as shown earlier in Nice Guys, where Jimmy tried to strangle him with a phone cord, so Jimmy could take what Morrie owed him out of his share.. Unfortunately for Morrie, his insistence on getting money led to his death, and one night Jimmy tricked him into thinking they were going to have dinner, and one day in the car Tommy stabbed Morrie in the back of the head. Morrie’s body was never found, and his wife thought he had disappeared. Henry, on the other hand, was one of Jimmy’s closest people and someone who enjoyed his full confidence (at least during the robbery), so he had no reason not to receive this part of the money. .