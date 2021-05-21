Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is On Its Way to Nintendo Switch

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, Earlier this month we had already reported that the RPG Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom was registered for the Nintendo Switch, and today (20) came the official confirmation by Bandai Namco that the game will actually be released for the hybrid console in September 17th! Check out the trailer:

Until then, the game was only available in versions for PC and PlayStation 4. Originally released in 2018, the title does not require that you have played the first chapter of the series to be enjoyed and understood, although it shares the same universe, posing as hundreds years after the original game.

Despite not repeating the partnership with Studio Ghibli, one of the main attractions of its predecessor, the second Ni no Kuni maintains much of the style and charisma that you find in the studio’s films, including the soundtrack of the legendary Joe Hisaishi!

Those who play on Nintendo Switch can enjoy the DLC Lair of the Lost Lord and Tale of a Timeless Tome, included for free in this new version dubbed Prince’s Edition.

