Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, for iOS and Android

The title for mobile devices based on the Ni No Kuni universe, by Level-5, presents a new trailer, its story and characters.

Almost a year ago, on November 13, 2019, Level-5 presented the first cinematic trailer for Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, a title that will soon arrive on iOS and Android devices. Since then we didn’t know much more… until now. The new title trailer presents the world of the game, as well as traces of its history and main characters. These images, added to a fairly complete official website, allow us to know a good number of new details of the title, which we present below. On the other hand, we remember that for some time we have had the remaster of Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch and a movie for Netlix based on this magical universe.

The keys to Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds

The Cross Worlds storyline introduces us to a series of people chosen for a virtual reality test called “Soul Divers.” Shortly after starting it, they discover that they have been tricked and transported to the alternate world of Ni no Kuni. There they will meet Lania, a mysterious lady who asks for their help to rebuild a fallen kingdom and face the threat that looms over both worlds.

Contrary to what happens in other main installments of the saga, in Cross Words we can choose the protagonist that we want to take on the adventure. They are divided by classes, as in any good RPG worth its salt. Thus, we can choose between the following:

Swordsman – a young worker who is ready to face any challenge. To seek new challenges and escape his monotonous life, he decides to sign up for the Soul Divers beta. He is specialized in fast attacks with a broadsword.

Witch: young woman who has been excluded by his peers for excelling in any task with ease, so he decides to join the Soul Divers beta to become a true witch. She is a perfectionist magic user who fights with a magic-infused spear and can adapt to any situation due to her great intellect.

Destroyer – A florist who helps relieve people’s stress with his beautiful flowers. Despite his muscular exterior, he is quite a kind person. In combat, he is a savage warrior who hits his opponents with his giant hammer. Plus, he’s an ally to rely on, who can deal massive amounts of damage.

Rogue – Young prankster whose weapons are his playful nature and skillful movements. These talents of his are maximized within Soul Divers and translate into being a bow user causing confusion among enemy ranks with his deceptive attacks. In addition to attacking from a distance, it can also strengthen allies.

Engineer: bright young man with the intellect of a genius. Will your boundless curiosity be satiated in the world of Soul Divers? There she is a specialist in the use of rifles and other types of weapons. In addition to attacking enemies on the field, it can also heal allies’ wounds.



