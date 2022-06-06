Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds — Coupon codes for free items (and how to use them)

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is the latest installment of the Level—5 fantasy role-playing game; however, unlike the first part of Ni no Kuni, this one is only available on mobile devices and PCs, as well as completely online. And, as with many other mobile games, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds has coupon codes that players can use to receive special in-game rewards.

At the time of writing, 11 coupon codes have been released that Level-5 has released into the wild, and one of them has been published through the official Discord channel for Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds. For fans who want to log into the Discord channel for themselves to chat with the community and receive new updates, they can click the link here. And for those who don’t want to join Discord, the first coupon code is ENTERCROSSWORLDS. This will give players a Catarumpus hat and a new “Advance Party” title.

Updated June 6, 2022: This guide to Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds coupon codes has been updated to add four new codes that reward players with things like summoning coupons, sugary drinks, and focus flavor.”

How to Use coupon Codes in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds

Now that players have a coupon code, they will need to go through several steps before getting items in the game. And even below, people will find a list of all available coupon codes.

Here’s How to Use Coupon Codes for Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds:

Go to the official Netmarble website to activate the coupon code Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds. Enter your member code and coupon code. To check what the participant code is, go to Cross Worlds and click the icon that looks like three horizontal lines in the upper right corner of the screen. Now click the gear icon at the bottom to enter the game settings menu. Click the “Account” tab at the bottom, after which players should see their account code on the right. This is a long number, so make sure you entered it correctly on the website with the code.

After the code is successfully activated, restart Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds and log in as usual. Tap the mail icon in the upper right corner of the screen and players should see the gifts.

How to redeem items in the game

Now, before players can equip/use gifts, they need to “activate” them first. To do this, click on the backpack icon in the upper right corner of the screen.

You will need to go through five tabs, and players must go to a tab with an icon resembling a potion. Here they will find gifts and they will need to click on them to receive them.

Things like hats will be available in the “Costumes” menu, and the rest will be in the appropriate sections.

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is available on PC and mobile devices.