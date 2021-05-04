Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom is Registered for Nintendo Switch

Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom, The ERSB officially registered Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom for Nintendo Switch this Friday (30).

Launched in 2018 for PS4 and PC, Ni No Kuni 2 may be very close to being announced for the Nintendo Switch, now that it has received an indicative age rating for the hybrid console and is ready to be made available to players. According to the record added on the agency’s own website, the version that should arrive on the Switch is the Prince’s Edition, a definite expansion that adds two DLCs and an extra equipment package.

In addition, it has been confirmed that the physical version of the game will be distributed by major retailers in North America, including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and GameStop.

