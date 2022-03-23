NFTs Next After Crypto? NFT Move Attracted by Chinese Internet Giants

China’s leading social media platforms and internet giants have updated their policies to restrict or remove immutable token (NFT) platforms, citing a lack of regulatory clarity and citing fears of government crackdown.

However, Chinese social media giant WeChat reportedly removed several digital collection platform accounts due to violations of the rules.

WeChat Removes NFTs Due to Regulatory Issues

China remains one of the jurisdictions that has recently implemented strict measures, cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Firms are currently updating their policies to restrict platforms dealing with NFTs. Also, lack of regulatory clarity is cited as part of the reasons for these updates.

So much so that Chinese social media giant WeChat reportedly removed several digital collection platform accounts due to violations of the rules. One of the hyper NFT projects on the market, the digital aggregation platform Xihu No.1, was among the removed platforms. According to a local news source, another platform called Dongyiyuandian announced that its official app has been banned.

WhaleTalk, a digital collections platform launched by the tech giant Ant group, has also updated its policy to increase the penalty for using an over-the-counter (OTC) desk for NFT trading.

It is important to note that while NFTs are not necessarily prohibited, any form of speculative trading associated with immutable tokens is still prohibited.

An excerpt from the report published by Google includes the following statements:

Against the backdrop of the unclear compatibility of digital collections, many platforms have begun to actively block violations to prevent further fermentation of related behaviors.

Will China Ban NFTs?

The increase in illegal transactions and bot purchases associated with NFT platforms has prompted many tech giants to take precautionary measures. During the crypto ban announced in September 2021, firms or foreign crypto firms found to be helping crypto transactions were held liable. Therefore, the recent actions of these firms and changes in their user agreement policies seem to have been made to avoid government pressure.

While cryptocurrencies are strictly prohibited in mainland China, the Beijing government had no intention of banning NFTs. This was one of the main reasons Tencent and Alibaba filed several new NFT patents last year. However, the growing popularity of digital collectibles in China has made it prone to price speculation and fraud.