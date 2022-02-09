NFTs in the Automobile Industry: Big Step from the Giant Italian Company!

Italian automaker Alfa Romeo introduced its latest vehicle, the Tonale SUV. According to the statements made, each vehicle will be tied to a blockchain-based token that allows tracking the entire lifecycle of the car. The company states that they are the first company in the world to do this.

The Car Will Be Connected With NFT

According to the statements made, the Tonole SUV will be linked to a non-fungible token (NFT), and this is a unique feature. According to the company’s statements, Tonale NFT will be the certificate of the car as of the moment of purchase and will record all data for the life of the vehicle.

On the other hand, Francesco Calcara, head of global marketing and communications at Alfa Romeo, said: “After customer approval, NFT will record vehicle data and produce a certificate that can be used as a guarantee of the vehicle’s overall condition and has a positive impact on its value.” He uses his words.

Great Interest from Automobile Companies

Auto companies are increasingly investing in the NFT market, which is estimated to reach $240 billion by the end of the next decade. At this point, some auto companies are launching NFTs or exploring the NFT market.

E.g; Luxury automakers such as Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, and Mercedes-Benz have also tried NFTs. Lamborghini, for example, launched “Space-Time Memory”, the first NFT project consisting of five images showing a Lamborghini Ultimae going into space.

On the other hand, Mercedes-Benz recently announced that they are working with Art2People to develop a limited edition Mercedes-Benz NFT collection inspired by the G-Class vehicle lineup.