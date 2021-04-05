NFT with classic jealous girlfriend meme sells for $ 411k

A famous meme originally published in 2012 was marketed as a non-fungible token (NFT) for $ 411,000 – about R $ 2.3 million in direct currency conversion.

It is the identification code of the meme “Overly Attached Girlfriend”, a video created in 2012 by Laina Morris as a parody of a contest launched by singer Justin Bieber. In the clip, she represents a passionate fan of the artist – with her eyes wide open and Morris’s excited face becoming synonymous with jokes involving jealousy and obsession in relationships.

The NFT was marketed by Morris itself on the Foundation platform on April 2 of this year. Three days later, it was sold for the quoted price, equivalent to 200 Ethereum. The buyer is 3F Music, a music studio located in Dubai that has already made a name for itself as a collector of crypto art.

“You are INSANE. Thanks to everyone who bid and a special thanks to 3F Music. Seriously, you have no idea how much this is going to change my life. I mean it. I am so incredibly grateful and also impressed. So weird. So weird. So weird. So weird. So weird. So weird. So weird. So weird. So weird. So weird. So weird. So weird. So weird. So weird. So weird. cool “, wrote the influencer on her Twitter.

Becoming a celebrity on the internet had ups and downs for the young woman, who has dealt with depression and offensive comments over the years, despite having taken the opportunity to run advertisements and participate in events.

Other internet milestones in recent years have also become valuable NFTs: the first tweet posted on the social network and Nyan Cat, for example, have already been marketed for astronomical values.