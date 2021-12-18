NFT Statement of Instagram CEO Attracted Attention!

Instagram, one of the most used social media platforms, has been confirmed to be “actively researching” the trend of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Instagram Explores NFTs

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri said earlier today that they are actively researching NFTs with the platform’s story feature. Although he did not make a statement about how NFTs will take place on the platform or any integration moves, the CEO stated that they are working on how NFTs will reach the masses more easily.

In addition, Mosseri said, “There is nothing to announce yet, but we are definitely actively exploring NFTs and how we can make them more accessible to a wider audience. I think we’re looking for an interesting place to be and also a way that we hope will help creators.” used his words.

Will you go the way of TikTok?

Earlier this quarter, TikTok announced the launch of its first NFT series, “TikTok Best Moments,” to take advantage of the continued NFT popularity and help its users generate an extra income stream. The “TikTok Best Moments” NFT series consisted of six “culturally significant” TikTok videos from users.

Therefore, comments are made that TikTok, which is launched as a rival of Instagram, is following its steps. However, it should be noted once again that Instagram has not yet made a clear statement about NFTs.