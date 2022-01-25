NFT Signal from YouTube CEO! Popular Platform Accelerates NFT Studies

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki talked about YouTube’s NFT plans for video content producers, according to the information reflected in the media. Wojcicki did not share the exact future plan of the team in detail, but stated that they are investigating the issue.

YouTube Gets Into The Space

With the increase in the visibility of the NFT sector on other social media platforms, Youtube has accelerated its work on this issue. Twitter has activated the feature of adding NFTs as profile photos. Instagram and Facebook have announced a similar NFT study before. In the period when the NFT trend spreads over a wide area, Youtube does not want to be in the position of being behind.

Home to the largest community of creators, YouTube has been working for several years to create ways for video stars to make money beyond ads by adding tools like payments and e-commerce. Wojcicki told creators that the company often searches for Web3, a term for internet models built around crypto, as an inspiration. “We are focused on expanding the YouTube ecosystem to enable creators and fans to take advantage of emerging technologies like NFTs while continuing to power and enhance their YouTube experience,” the veteran executive wrote in a letter to creators this week.

Crypto Creators

There is no further information available about YouTube’s NFT plan. Several YouTube creators have built active, lucrative careers by posting videos about crypto and related technologies. In addition, Crypto Kemal’s YouTube channel in Turkey can be shown as an example of one of the channels where valuable information is shared. On the other hand, the platform is grappling with scammers promising to get rich in crypto, as with other social media executions.

In his letter, Wojcicki also talked about the priorities of YouTube’s gaming, shopping, music and TikTok feature Shorts. In the figures cited by the CEO, Shorts has garnered more than 5 trillion video views since its launch in late 2020.