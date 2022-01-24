NFT Scandal on Famous Platform: They Stole From This Altcoin!

According to the PeckShield report, the popular NFT platform Opensea is being exploited. According to the report, a user stole 347 ETH from the security hole on the front of the platform. It makes the abusive transactions untraceable in the mixer.

Vulnerability detected in the famous NFT platform OpenSea

According to a report by leading blockchain security firm PeckShield, the Opensea platform is being exploited. According to the statement, the largest Ethereum NFT market OpenSea platform has a security vulnerability on the front. A user noticed this and stole 347 ETH from the platform. Hours before PeckShield’s announcement, users noticed that it is possible to purchase various NFTs from OpenSea at prices previously listed on the Rarible platform. The exploiter currently holds 347 Ethereums in his wallet. The first tracked transaction for the wallet came from a transaction mixer and cannot be tracked. The funds are believed to have been most likely stolen.

Used in other ways

While the vulnerability is not related to backend or Blockchain hacking, a user exploited the imbalance between two orders on different platforms to gain value by purchasing NFT collections at lower prices than those listed on OpenSea. This trick is similar to arbitrage trading, where NFT uses the difference in price on two different exchanges to buy on one platform and sell at a profit on the other.

While the NFT market continues to evolve, the rest of the market is bleeding out. Users complain about the functionality of the platforms that use the technology. Earlier, the NFT community discovered that by right-clicking and copying, almost any NFT can be saved and then sold like the original on OpenSea. A verified Twitter profile picture can also be made by pressing it as a separate collection.