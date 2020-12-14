NFT Sale: Ethereum (ETH) Gains $ 3.5 Million in 2 Days

The Ethereum (ETH) network-based NFT, non-tradable Non-Fungible Token market is definitely growing faster than the DeFi market. An artist known as Beeple on Twitter completed the sale of his new collection in 2 days and earned nearly $ 3.5 million in revenue.

Ethereum-based NFT race over million dollars

In fact, another event that made Beepl’s art collection named “The Complete MF Collection” interesting happened. Tim “Illestrater” Kang and an anonymous user known as “Metakovan” struggled hard to get the collection.

The auction, which started at $ 200,000, continued regularly for a while. After Metakovan announced its bid for $ 377,777, its rival Illestrater increased it and made $ 380,000. Later, Illestrater made an incredible $ 777,777 bid, just 1 second before the auction ended. As expected, Kang became the owner of the collection.

There are 20 artworks in the collection that Kang bought for $ 777,777 ETH. Artist Beeple emphasized that he “had a lot of fun” while creating the whole collection, and actually revealed the effects of this for him.

bah, too kind sir. had so much fucking fun making it. 🤪 https://t.co/O1dVKK02Pk — beeple (@beeple) December 14, 2020

Sales price of 20-piece collection: $ 3.5 million

Beeple sold his 20-piece collection, generating $ 3.5 million in revenue just over the weekend. In fact, this reveals the potential of both the industry and NFTs. Kang, the winning name behind the latest bid of $ 777,777, mentioned this in a statement on Twitter. In his statement, Kang emphasized that this is actually a step towards the future of creativity, individual domination and collaboration through digital signature.

The entire collection can be viewed in the tweet below.

THE COMPLETE MF COLLECTION

By @beeple THIS IS IT! The last auction of the day, which includes each of the 20 auction pieces in it. Ends at 6 pm ET. Current Bid:

$130,000 Follow Live:https://t.co/l3FDkQS4a5 pic.twitter.com/I9h5arYEHl — Nifty Gateway (@niftygateway) December 13, 2020



