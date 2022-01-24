NFT Market Review: Here’s The News You Shouldn’t Miss!

As we approach the last week of the first month of 2022, we are going through turbulent times. NFTs got off to a strong start this year. The broad market has seen sales. It is quite difficult to follow the NFT realm where there are countless developments. That’s why, as Somanews, we travel in the wonderful world of NFTs and bring important developments, NFTs, to your attention.

NFT news this week

Meta (Facebook) will launch the NFT Marketplace. According to reports that surfaced this week, Meta and Instagram are looking to integrate NFTs as profile pictures soon, and they’re apparently working for an NFT marketplace as well. While it was the first major impetus in NFTs, Facebook is far from its first efforts in crypto and blockchain technology. The company has experienced various disappointments and failures before, from stablecoin project Libra (which has since been renamed Diem) to the now established crypto wallet Novi.

NFTs in the Timeline: Twitter Hexagons goes live. Meta and Instagram have largely followed in Twitter’s footsteps when it comes to NFT, as the “blue bird” app debuted NFT integration for profile photos this week. iOS users can link a wallet and hexagon their profile picture to verify their NFT ownership. The move immediately received some good returns from those who were more skeptical about the viability of NFT. The rollout is part of an extension of Twitter’s broader “Twitter Blue” feature.

Coinbase has partnered with MasterCard for NFT marketplace Onboarding. Anticipation continues to rise as Coinbase’s NFT marketplace continues to reveal more pieces of the puzzle to be released. OpenSea has been plagued with outages in recent weeks, and rival platform LookRare gained significant momentum in the early stages of its launch. This week, Coinbase announced a new partnership with MasterCard to help streamline the financial onboarding process for new NFT consumers. This will lead users to have the ability to pay for NFTs directly with credit/debit cards.

Walmart: NFTs and Private Crypto? Probably one of the biggest stories in NFTs this week came at the start of the week, and by the end of the week it seemed like it got a little lost in the confusion. After shutting down rumors late last year that the company would begin accepting cryptocurrency for payments, the leading retail beast has returned to crypto headlines this week with patent filings showing the brand’s entry into NFTs and its own cryptocurrency.

Nirvana NFTs on the agenda

Nirvana NFTs. Nirvana fans will be able to collect the historic band’s first NFT next month, with a limited-edition release to be released on Kurt Cobain’s birthday. NFTs will feature never-before-seen paintings and artworks around the group. You can already see NFTs hosted by Pop Legendz on Rarible. Nirvana NFTs with rare images of the band will be auctioned off next month. The auction is organized by Pop Legendz, a startup that has been battering music industry-related NFTs. The price of each image starts from 1 ETH and 67 ETH for GIFs.

Hermes is suing the NFT artist. As we entered the NFT space, we talked about a number of different designer brands for NFTs. However, what we call the best example of a designer brand that apparently doesn’t fall into this space is Hermes. The brand had previously shown great distaste for NFT designer Mason Rothschild, and now Hermes is taking charge and suing the California-based digital artist. Rothschild is the creator of ‘MetaBirkins’, an NFT collection that has gained significant traction with artwork inspired by Hermes’ Birkin bags. According to news this week, the brand has sued Mason Rothschild in the Southern District of New York for trademark infringement and trademark dilution.

NBA Top Shot NFT sales have increased by 72% in the past month. Despite the crisis in the crypto market, NFTs continue to make significant amounts of money. For example, the leading NFT market OpenSea broke a record with sales of $ 3.5 billion in the current month. Bored Apes, Meebits and World of Women are among the most sought-after collections in the NFT world. NBA Top Shot received widespread attention in the NFT industry about a year ago. The interest in NBA Top Shot, which has decreased recently, has now been revived thanks to NBA star Kevin Durant. NBA Top Shot has launched a new ad campaign featuring the famous star. In this context, it was announced that those who purchase the Top Shot package will be offered a free Durant NFT.

The UFC has partnered with Dapper Labs to announce the launch of the new NFT collection. The UFC has announced the launch date for its new NFT collection “UFC Strike” in partnership with Dapper Labs. Today, the UFC announced in a post on its official website that their upcoming NFT collection “UFC Strike” will be released on January 23. The collection will start with a pack of 100,000, each containing three memories from the UFC in the form of non-replaceable tokens. These “moments” will include multiple camera angles, commentary, and a short video of the popular fighters’ fight scene, along with the crowd’s reaction.

Fans can now join the queue on the official UFC Strike website for a chance to purchase a pack for $50. The website also includes a P2P marketplace where fans can connect, buy and sell their moments. The second round of packs will arrive on January 31st. The company also said there will be some additional releases in the coming months that are closely aligned with the UFC event calendar. This isn’t the UFC’s first encounter with the blockchain and crypto world. Last year, the organization signed a sponsorship deal with crypto.com worth $175 million. It’s also not the first time Dapper Labs has partnered with a sports organization to bring fans NFTs. They are behind the famous NBA Top Shot non-tradable token collection and have also partnered with the NFL.