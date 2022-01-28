NFT Market Hacked: Stolen From This Altcoin!

The largest Ethereum NFT marketplace OpenSea has lost 8 pieces of the Cool Cat and Bored Ape Yacht Club collections to an anonymous hacker due to a security vulnerability.

The vulnerability of the NFT platform led to the exploitation of 150 ETH

Another exploit from the NFT market is emerging as OpenSea has been reported to have been hacked. An anonymous hacker stole a large number of NFT parts worth around 150 ETH and is currently selling them on another platform. According to WuBlockchain on Twitter, 8 tracks were stolen, including Cool Cat NFTs 9575, 7218, 3537, 1546 and Bored Ape Yacht Club numbered 6623, 1397, 775 and 2068. According to the Nftgo tracker, the anonymous user has $117,000 worth of NFTs on hand.

Mentioned parts are sold on the LookRare marketplace, which is often presented as the main competitor to the OpenSea platform, which rewards both sellers and buyers. According to the statement, OpenSea blocked the anonymous hacker’s address from selling on the platform by banning it. The same procedure was used after the anonymous hacker stole around $600 million from PolyNetwork. The wallet’s address of the stolen funds has been blacklisted by most exchanges with sufficient liquidity to realize the funds.

Two vulnerabilities in one week

The current exploit isn’t the NFT platform’s first fight with hackers. Earlier, collections listed on OpenSea were bought at a significantly cheaper price, suffering around 347 ETH. The origin of the exploit was addressed in the platform’s API, which is used for third-party marketplaces that want to profit from fees. In addition to the largest platform with security issues, NFT profile pictures previously implemented on Twitter can be substituted by re-extracting the same NFT from the collection.