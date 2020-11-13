NFT Continues! Would You Like To Buy A Planet?

Wouldn’t it be nice to have a blockchain-based game for interstellar discovery? Project Nebula offers such an opportunity to game lovers. You have the opportunity to discover unique planets, artifacts, and more in an ever-expanding universe to own them.

The development of Project Nebula started off from a few basic game concepts. As Project Nebula came along, the team set out to create a game they would want to play. This concept brings together strategy games and collectible games in a single game.

In short, Project Nebula is a space-themed collectible strategy game included in the ICON blockchain. By discovering unique planets, artifacts and more in an ever-expanding universe, you get the opportunity to own them. Planets in Project Nebula are non fungible tokens (NFTs) that players can request, trade and sell through the in-game Marketplace. The game includes elements from the 4X game genre such as open exploration, research, and resource management.

A Growing NFT Universe

The Project Nebula Universe is a growing field of completely unique digital collectibles, all with their own designs, stories and resources. Project Nebula is powered by the ICON blockchain. When you own something in the game, it is undeniably yours. So unlike the situation in the world, you can have it forever.

Travel the universe to encounter five classes of planets: common, unusual, rare, legendary and myth. There are many interesting discoveries on rare planets waiting for players. With the game it is possible to:

Buy planets, explore.

Travel the universe.

Upgrade your planet’s infrastructure.

Build buildings to increase the planet’s power and value.

Use Marketplace to earn real money from your orbit investments.

Players can put together fascinating panoramas and soundtracks unique to their planet.

Planet Pre-Sale Stage

Project Nebula is currently in week 3 of pre-sale. To participate in the pre-sale, just follow these instructions:

You will need an ICON wallet to log into the market. The ICONex wallet is available on the Chrome Web Store.

You must use a browser that supports the ICONEX wallet. You can use Chrome or Brave.

Send the ICX to your ICON wallet. It makes sure that you have enough money in your wallet for interstellar investments.

Sign in to the Marketplace.

If you’re ready, you can get your first planet. To do this, find a planet you want to buy and click the “Buy for ICX” button.



