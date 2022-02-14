NFT and Metaverse Step from Fashion Giant!

The fashion industry continues to explore opportunities for NFT and Metaverse. One of the world’s largest clothing brands has taken another important step in this regard. The digital world will now become more digital and people will taste the pleasure of living in other universes without leaving their homes.

Victoria’s Secret and Metaverse

Facebook, Instagram and Twitter became the flagships of web2. People spent hours on these platforms and discovered virtual sociality. Now, with web3, we are moving beyond that, step by step, to the metaverse.

The main institutional interest in NFTs and the Metaverse continues to increase. That said, NFT trading volumes fell sharply in early February. NFT trading activity hit an all-time high in January, led by OpenSea.

In recent weeks, a number of major brands and companies have applied for NFT and Metaverse-related trademarks. Last week, we saw Gucci make the purchase of LAND in Sandbox (SAND). In 2021, Gucci had already teamed up with Roblox to host “Gucci Garden.” It was a virtual version of a real-world installation in Italy, offering themed rooms to commemorate Gucci’s centennial. Gucci was among the first luxury fashion houses to sell NFT in the NFT space, with Louis Vuitton, Prada and sports brands Adidas and Nike. The surge in interest was so significant that Nike acquired digital collection and sneaker creator RTFKT last year.

With Gucci and McDonald’s and Warner Music Group entering the Metaverse, it was only a matter of time before fashion week entered the Metaverse. Last week, Vogue Business announced on Twitter a 4-day digital fashion week starting March 24 in Decentraland (MANA).

Metaverse and Fashion

Global brands and visitors will be able to experience the fashion shows virtually, attend live music sessions and after parties. Participants can also purchase and wear digital apparel directly from the catwalk avatars. Some of the digital catwalk collections can be used to buy physical pieces of the brand. Buyers will need an Ethereum (ETH) wallet to purchase clothes.

Following the news last week, beauty and underwear giant Victoria’s Secret is joining the growing list of leading brands to enter the Metaverse. Trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis announced the trademark filings filed by Victoria’s Secret on Twitter.

According to Kondoudis, Victoria’s Secret plans to offer digital collections and media created with blockchain technology and online clothing and media for use in virtual environments.