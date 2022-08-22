NFS World’s Reaction to Vikings Quarterback Swap

The Minnesota Vikings traded a quarterback this morning. But it wasn’t for anyone you could think of.

On Monday, the Vikings acquired experienced quarterback Nick Mullens from the Las Vegas Raiders. In 2024, the Raiders received a conditional seventh-round pick from the exchange.

Mullens played for the Cleveland Browns last year. He appeared and started the game against the Raiders in Week 15, completing 20 of 30 passes for 147 yards and one touchdown in a 16-14 loss.

The exchange gives the Minnesota Vikings a new backup after Kirk Cousins. Longtime understudy Sean Mannion is in danger of losing his place in the lineup.

For NFL fans, this deal is more fun than anything else. Some found it particularly ironic that Mullens was traded more often in the offseason than former teammate Jimmy Garoppolo:

Nick Mullens was not drafted in 2017 and made his NFL debut with the San Francisco 49ers in 2018 after Garoppolo was injured. He showed solid, if unremarkable, prowess on the 49ers offense, playing 3-5 in the starting lineup that year, completing 64.2% of his passes for 2,277 yards and 13 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

After making just seven snaps in 2019, Mullens returned to the extended game again in 2020 when Garoppolo suffered another season-ending injury. He completed 64.7% of his passes for 2,437 yards and 12 touchdowns with 12 interceptions, while he went 2-6 that year.

Mullens is probably not a starting-caliber quarterback in the NFL. But he can be a good placeholder for a team that needs him.

Will Nick Mullens join the Vikings’ final 53-man squad?