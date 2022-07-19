NFS World’s Reaction to Vikings Quarterback Release

On Tuesday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings announced the release of the veteran quarterback.

The Vikings have released former outstanding Iowa fighter Nate Stanley. The former seventh-round pick will now be able to sign with other NFL teams or possibly continue his career elsewhere.

Not all fans sympathized with Stanley and decided to make a joke instead.

“Damn… thought he could really promote QB 1 this year,” one fan joked.

One fan thinks Stanley could turn to the XFL for his future in football.

“I think he can become an XFL 3.0 star if he decides to go down this path. I liked him as a promising player,” the fan said.

Other fans hope that this move will pave the way for one particular striker.

“Please tell me it’s time for JC Tretter,” the fan said.

The Vikings will move forward with a quarterback room consisting of Kirk Cousins, Elena Monda and Sean Mannion.