NFS World’s reaction to the stunning news of the Seahawks’ retirement

On Tuesday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks announced unpleasant news about running back Chris Carson.

After missing most of the 2021 season due to a neck injury, Carson decided to end his career. For several months after the injury, he simply could not improve and as a result will leave the NFL.

Fans are sad to see him leave, but they are glad that he puts his health and well-being first.

“Smart decision and I’m glad he extended his contract when he did,” one fan said.

“Damn. He’s a great player too. I hope he can recover well and live a full life outside of the NFL,” another fan said.

“It’s sad to see a great NFL story forced to leave the game early due to injury, but I think it was the right choice for his future. Good luck to Chris Carson in everything that comes next!” said a third fan.

The 27-year-old Carson overcame being selected in the seventh round and had a consecutive season with at least 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018 and 2019.

Good luck in retirement, Chris.