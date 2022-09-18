NFS World’s Reaction to the Ravens’ Fast Start on Sunday

The Baltimore Ravens got off to a fast start Sunday afternoon.

The Miami Dolphins started the game to open the game, and Devin Duvernay wasted no time hitting that 103-yard home run.

This gave the Ravens a 7-0 lead when they tried to reach a 2-0 aggregate score.

The Dolphins didn’t react well to this landing. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa intercepted the ball when they were in Ravens territory.

