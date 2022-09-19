NFS World’s Reaction to the Raiders’ Shameful Fan Photo

Champagne showers started in Las Vegas too early on Sunday afternoon.

When the Raiders scored 16 points late in the third, one Raiders fan celebrated a little prematurely; only to see his team lose six times thanks to the magic of Kyler Murray and courtesy of the Cardinals’ defense TD in overtime.

The NFL world fried a fan after the comeback was completed.

“I couldn’t imagine,” one user laughed.

“You’ve got Josh McDaniels.”

“Go to Vegas just to count the idiots there,” wrote another.

“It’s [MF] right here why the Raiders lost,” another said. “Did he do it after the throw from the game (at the White House)? Is this dude even a real fan?”

“I can’t believe this has happened,” another exclaimed.

Enter him into the Hall of Fame “Icy Cold takes”.