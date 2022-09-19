NFS World’s Reaction to the Packers’ Racy Touchdown Celebration

On Sunday night, the Green Bay Packers staged an iconic touchdown celebration.

After Allan Lazar scored a touchdown, he poured imaginary doses of tea to his teammates before they playfully fainted.

This celebration is called the “Ayahuasca celebration,” and Rogers loved it. Rogers even took part in the celebration.

This caused a violent reaction from the NFL community after it happened.

The Packers disrupted this celebration after Rodgers revealed that he had consumed ayahuasca during a trip to South America in the offseason.

It probably won’t be the last time we’ll see this epic Seli, especially if Rodgers goes on another trip to South America after this season.