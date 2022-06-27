NFS World’s reaction to the news about Bengals Season Tickets

For the first time in a long time, Cincinnati Bengals season tickets are sold out.

In an email published by the Cincinnati Enquirer, any Who Dey Nation members seeking season tickets for the 2022 season will have to join the waiting list.

Prior to the announcement, the Bengals were one of 13 NFL teams that did not have a waiting list for their season ticket program.

The NFL world reacted to the sold-out Shinsi over the weekend.

“The Bengals announced that the season tickets have been SOLD. Join the waiting list,” said a WKRQ sports reporter.

“The Bengals selling season tickets are amazing,” another account wrote. “Our city deserves immense success. Congratulations, Mike Brown. It’s finally working.”

“Wow, are the season tickets for 2022 sold out?” the fan asked. “Denver Broncos season tickets have been in line since 1970. Nevertheless, the Bengals are a charming franchise.”

“The Cincinnati Bengals are still 79 days away from opening the season at Paul Brown Stadium, but season ticket sales for 2022 have already reached an important milestone,” the Cincinnati Business Courier reports.

It’s been a long time coming for the city of Cincinnati.