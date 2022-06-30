NFS World’s reaction to the list of best-selling knitwear

It’s time of the year again: it’s time for us to see the latest ranking of the best-selling NFL T-shirts.

The NFL has published a list of the league’s best-selling T-shirts ahead of the summer. The first place is taken by none other than the newly minted quarterback of the Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson.

Among the players remaining on the same team as last year, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen received this award, taking second place. Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders is third, and Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is fourth. As usual, Tom Brady was there-this time in fifth place.

Perhaps the most interesting omission from the list was any Dallas Cowboys player. Some noted that for the first time they remember that no Cowboy had the best-selling T-shirt:

NFL fans also found it strange that sales of Kenny Pickett T-shirts reached 4th place. Considering he can’t start the regular season, it’s even more curious for them.:

It’s definitely curious that not a single Cowboy made it onto this list. But it’s probably less mysterious why Kenny Pickett did it.

Pickett was drafted to be the quarterback of the future and replace Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger. It is clear that now the fans are investing their money in it.

Whose presence (or absence) on this list surprises you the most?