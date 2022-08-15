NFS World’s Reaction to Serious News about 49ers player Injuries

The San Francisco Fort Niners could lose a key part of their second game before the first week.

According to Ari Meirov of PFF, “Kyle Shanahan has announced that quarterback Jimmy Ward has suffered a serious hamstring injury, due to which he will not be able to start the regular season.”

The NFL world reacted to the tough news about the Niners’ injuries on social media.

“Big news of the first week,” the user replied.

“And it’s starting…” a 49ers fan tweeted.

“Bears can get a break in the first week.”

“OOF, this is their best defense by a mile,” another commented.

“It’s not good at all, but I suppose getting him out of the way early?” The Niners fan asked.

Jimmy Ward just finished a season in which he achieved record results in rebounds and interceptions.